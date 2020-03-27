Ohio’s primary mail-in only due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - Ohio will hold a mail-only primary until April 28 after coronavirus concerns delayed in-person voting earlier this month.
The primary election rules are part of sweeping legislation Ohio’s House and Senate unanimously passed Wednesday to help the state weather the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign the package on Friday morning, House Speaker Larry Householder tells FOX19 NOW.
If you already cast your ballot, it will count.
The Ohio Secretary of State will mail all voters a postcard informing them how they will be able to request their ballot by mail from their local county Board of Elections.
The board will send them their ballot and a postage paid return envelope.
Other highlights to the legislation:
- Ohio’s state tax filing deadline will be the same as the new federal filing deadline, July 15.
- Your water will stay on. The bill prohibits public water disconnections during the pandemic.
- Removes barriers to unemployment compensation. The bill waives the first week waiting period, changes eligibility to include COVID-19 related unemployment situations and waives the work search requirement.
- Waives K-12 standardized testing and school report cards and eases restrictions on distance learning and permits seniors to graduate. The bill waives state testing and report cards for the 2019-2020 school year, creates a safe harbor from sanctions for schools and permits seniors to graduate if their school determines they are on track to do so, among other provisions. The bill also removes limits on K-12 distance learning and allows for tele-health options for special needs students.
- Students will still each lunch. The bill allows continued student meal delivery.
- Flexibility for teacher-child ratios in pandemic care facilities. The bill suspends the staff to child ratio requirements and maximum group sizes at operating child-care centers.
- You’ll have more time to renew your license. The bill extends the validity of licenses issued by state agencies and political subdivisions and provides a 90-day window for renewal.
- More flexibility for Ohio’s nurses and rehire waiting time will be waived for critical agency workers.
- State boards and commissions, local and county governments and higher education boards can hold meetings electronically as long as the public is aware and can participate electronically.
