One dead, one wounded in West Chester shooting

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead and another wounded following a shooting in West Chester, according to a township spokesperson
West Chester Police were called to the 6900 block of Lakeside Drive around 3:50 p.m on Friday.
They found one person dead from a gunshot wound, spokesperson Barb Wilson said.
Wilson says another person, who was shot in the foot, was taken to UC Health West Chester Hospital.
Police aren’t sure right now about the relationship between the two people.
This is breaking news. Follow FOX19 on air and all of our digital platforms for new details.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.