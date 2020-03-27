Rain & thunder Friday, SEVERE RISK Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another mild day on tap but look for chances for rain and even thunder on your Friday. We will start the day out with just a scattered shower but mainly dry, with a better chance mid morning into the early afternoon. Then a few scattered chances this afternoon and early evening. A daytime high of 68 degrees.
This will not be a wash out of a forecast, as Saturday we will have a few dry hours and very warm air near 80 degrees, making it one of the warmest days since early October.
However, stay ALERT for SEVERE STORM RISKS late Saturday evening into the overnight. The TRI-STATE is under a SLIGHT RISK and that could bring us damaging wind, hail, and heavy downpours in some of these SEVERE STORMS that may develop.
The sky will clear Sunday and it will be breezy and mild. Tuesday night the next rainmaker arrives and as the air cools April 1st we may see a few wet flakes mixed in with the rain. Most of next week looks cooler.
