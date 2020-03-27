Red River Gorge temporarily shut down to public access

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In addition to the shutdown of multiple recreation areas in the Daniel Boone National Forest, public access and backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge are also temporarily suspended.
The shutdown of the gorge includes all roads and trails on national forest lands and is effective immediately.
A date for reopening the gorge and other recreation areas is undetermined.
“Our decision to shut down recreation areas is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for social distancing, as well as current Kentucky state orders to help protect health and safety,” said Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen.
“In addition to employee and visitor safety, we are committed to serving in the best interest of our local communities and the local residents who live near or adjacent to national forest lands.”
Developed recreation sites such as campgrounds, picnic areas and shooting ranges are also temporarily shut down.
Some areas remain open for public use, including the general forest area and trails outside of the Red River Gorge.
All boat ramps at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake are open for continued lake access.
