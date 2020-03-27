WATCH LIVE: DeWine, health officials give update on state’s coronavirus response

March 27, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 1:41 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, U.S. Senator Rob Portman, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.

Ohio has 867 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, according to the state’s department of health.

On Thursday, Health Director Amy Acton said at the state’s coronavirus peak surge there are likely to be 6,000 to 8,000 new cases a day.

“Best projection is a May 1 timeline. Our first look into Ohio’s data... it’s looking like that,” she said. “A lot of these cases will be presumptive by case history. We will not have the testing that will be able to test every sick case. We will presume it as such."

DeWine said it’s possible given Acton’s projections, that kids may not go back to school this academic year. However, he said they’re not at that point to make the decision right now.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said if you believe a business or gathering is in violation of the rules of the stay-at-home order, call your health department or local law enforcement.

Here’s of a breakdown of cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:

  • Hamilton: 53
  • Butler: 21
  • Clermont: 6
  • Warren: 10
  • Clinton: 2
  • Highland: 1

