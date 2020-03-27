Gov. Beshear delivers update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Thursday evening that a second person has died from the coronavirus in Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
March 27, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 6:16 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Beshear is scheduled to give his daily 5 p.m. update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Thursday Beshear reported the largest day-on-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky so far.

Kentucky had 248 cases of COVID-19 as of Beshear’s Thursday briefing.

In the same briefing, the governor added he gave giving county judge, city mayors and state park officials authority to shut down parks and areas of public congregation to help stop the spread of the virus.

