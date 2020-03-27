Gov. Beshear delivers update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Beshear is scheduled to give his daily 5 p.m. update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Thursday Beshear reported the largest day-on-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky so far.
Kentucky had 248 cases of COVID-19 as of Beshear’s Thursday briefing.
In the same briefing, the governor added he gave giving county judge, city mayors and state park officials authority to shut down parks and areas of public congregation to help stop the spread of the virus.
