City moving to repurpose Duke Energy Convention Center with beds for hospital patients

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati is working to repurpose the Duke Energy Convention Center to accommodate patients displaced from Tri-State hospitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor John Cranley made the announcement during a Friday afternoon media briefing.
Cranley cited Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton’s pronouncement earlier Friday that over the next several weeks the state will likely see a surge in COVID-19 cases, requiring triple the hospital beds currently available.
“The City of Cincinnati will be a partner and will do everything in our power to assist,” the mayor said, “including aggressively moving forward to reposition the Duke Energy Convention Center into additional bed opportunities.”
Cranley clarified the convention center will not house patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 but will be for “surplus use."
“The hospitals are in the best position to deal with people with the virus,” Cranley said.
He continued: “Obviously there will be other sick people, and they will need beds as well.”
Cranley says he has met with the heads of Greater Cincinnati’s hospitals in recent days.
“They are working tirelessly to be able to meet the demand that is expected to come in over the next couple weeks,” he said, adding the hospitals are “clearly cooperating” with each other “for the greater public health of our entire region.”
The mayor touted the city’s recent work with shelter providers for people experiencing homelessness, including last week’s opening of the OTR Rec Center to house people experiencing homelessness who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and awaiting test results.
Another program the mayor highlighted Monday is Rapid Rehousing, managed by Strategies to End Homelessness. According to Cranley, the program is recruiting landlords to take in those experiencing homelessness.
“By participating in this program, landlords have access to tenants with rental subsidies, which means they can receive guaranteed rent while families and households in need receive the care and guidance of a case manager and stable housing,” the mayor said, adding the program is a “win-win.”
Just a week after city leaders launched the COVID-19 Response Fund, the fund has raised $4.1 million and distributed $1 million to 24 Tri-State organizations serving vulnerable people.
The organizations have provided housing, distributed meals and built pandemic child care facilities for the children of healthcare workers.
The city’s tax commissioner will extend the date to file annual net profit taxes until July 15, according to Cranley. Both penalty and interest will reportedly be waived during the extension.
The extension does not apply for remitting employers’ withholding tax, the mayor said.
Cincinnati’s parks remain open, but the mayor said complaints have come in about people using them without following safe social distancing.
In a recent incident at Eden Park, Cranley said police and parks officials had to step in to ensure people were dispersed and spread out.
Complaints have reportedly come in about people at Ault Park as well.
In response, access to cars has been partially removed from Eden Park, Cranley said, and similar action will be taken at Ault Park.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.