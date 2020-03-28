Cincinnati police officer diagnosed with coronavirus, 2 others tested

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A Cincinnati police officer who works at the District 3 station in Westwood has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, said Police Chief Elliot Isaac announced Saturday.
The officer is in good spirits and is quarantined at home, the chief said in a prepared statement.
Two other District 3 officers have also been tested and are self-quarantining as they wait on their test results, he said.
The police department is taking “immediate measures to decontaminate” the police station and is implementing an alternative place for District 3 operations, he said.
He did not say where that will be.
In the meantime, he added, District 3 employees will continue to provide full patrol services.
Police officials also will will be working with public health officials to trace who the officer were in contact with, the chief said.
“While we know this is trying time for our officer that has tested positive, we are grateful that they are experiencing mild symptoms and we will support them and the entire Department as this pandemic impacts our city and the world," he said in a prepared statement.
"We will continue to provide the highest level of police services, but we must emphasize the importance of social distancing and the steps we need to take as a society and as a department to keep our employees safe, so we can keep the public safe.”
