Rims removed, playgrounds roped off: Tri-State parks make changes during ‘uncertain’ times

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati parks are remaining open during the COVID-19 outbreak, and both Gov. DeWine and Mayor Cranley have advocated for using them to maintain mental and physical health -- as long as you also maintain social distancing.
It’s the second part some people are having trouble with, according to Cranley, who said at his Friday news conference police and park officials had to “disperse” a group of people at Eden Park earlier this week.
“Certainly if we interact with people and they’re congregating together, we’re going to encourage them to distance themselves,” CPD Lt. Steve Saunders said.
But Cincinnati police aren’t looking to arrest anyone, Saunders said.
“(We) talk to them kindly and ask for their cooperation, and hopefully they will comply and separate and do those kinds of things that we would expect,” he said.
Meanwhile, as expected, the annual spring display at Ault Park is drawing a crowd.
“The Ault Park Cherry Groves are in full bloom right now, they’re wonderful,” Cincinnati Parks Division Manager Rocky Merz said. “And we’re asking folks to go our, view the cherry blossoms, but stay in your car. Drive-thru. Keep yourself safe, and let’s do it that way.”
So there’s no drastic action yet from the city or the parks department, such as closing entire parks.
But as with everything these days, that could change.
Elsewhere, following directives from DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, the city of Fairfield said Friday it is closing the Fairfield Greens golf courses, playgrounds, park restrooms and the Furfueld Dog Park and all basketball courts, whether by locking gates or removing rims.
Tiphanie Howard is the director of Fairfield Parks and Recreation. She says the parks will remain open as long as people practice social distancing.
“Our local parks, trails and open spaces are places where people find peace and restoration," Howard said. "During this time of uncertainty, these places are needed now more than ever. Our City’s park and recreation professionals are working hard to maintain these spaces and keep them safe, accessible and benefiting our communities during these challenging times. We all need to do our part to use them in a way that respects each other and public health guidance.”
Meanwhile, in Kentucky Gov. Beshear has asked county judges and city mayors to close all playgrounds and basketball courts, bar none.
In Covington, city leaders say they are following Beshear’s lead -- as well as the example of cities like Newport and Louisville -- in “restraining certain activities in parks and playgrounds during the coronavirus pandemic.”
The move reportedly includes removing basketball rims and portable soccer goals and blocking off playground equipment in the city.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.