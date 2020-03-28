First COVID-19 fatality reported in Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Northern Kentucky has suffered its first COVID-19-related death, the Northern Kentucky Health Department said Saturday.
The deceased is the first person identified as having COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, a Kenton County resident over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, the department said.
When the case was first reported, Beshear identified the patient as a 66-year-old woman.
At the time, NKYHD said the woman was in isolation at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas.
“Our thoughts go out to their loved ones during this very difficult time,” NKYHD District Director of Health Lynne Saddler, MD, said. “This sad event underscores our message now more than ever – all Northern Kentuckians need to maintain social distancing and stay healthy at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the department, three additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Northern Kentucky, bringing its total to 26.
Beshear announced in his 5 p.m. Saturday briefing Northern Kentucky had in fact gained eight cases.
Across the state, there have been a total of 394 coronavirus cases reported.
