Homicide suspects in custody after I-75 chase ends in crash, troopers say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says two homicide suspects are now in custody after a chase ended in a crash Saturday on Interstate 75.
The two suspects, who are connected to a Trotwood Police Department homicide investigation, were seen driving around 10:30 a.m. by Miamisburg Police Department (MPD) officers, OSHP said in the news release.
OSHP troopers and the MPD officers started chasing the suspects near Franklin Township on I-75 southbound.
As the suspects inside the vehicle neared Cincinnati, OSHP says troopers were able to deflate their tires after using stop sticks.
Despite the vehicle having flat tires, the suspects continued driving for a short time while throwing things out the window, troopers say.
Once the vehicle entered Cincinnati, troopers say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median wall at exit 1A on I-75.
OSHP says the homicide suspects were taken into custody after the crash.
I-75 southbound at exit 1A is still closed as authorities process the scene of the crash.
The homicide, chase, and crash are all still under investigation, according to law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.