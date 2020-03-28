Hospitals preparing for ‘surge’ in cases expected at peak of outbreak

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio health officials predict by mid-May, at COVID-19′s supposed peak, the state could see at least 6,000 new cases per day.
That raises obvious questions about hospital bed capacity in the Tri-State.
The Health Collaborative in Cincinnati says while they don’t firm numbers for how many hospital beds are taken right now, hospitals in the area have plans for the expected surge in cases.
“Right now our capacity is very good in the region,” Christa Hyson, a spokesperson for The Health Collaborative, told FOX19 NOW.
If the situation worsens, Hyson adds there are three surge levels ready to handle the increase in patients:
Level I calls for all hospitals to use their previously established plans, which could include calling in more staff.
Level II calls for all healthcare facilities to be used to treat sick patients, which includes creating alternate treatment sites.
Level III calls for local, regional, state and federal plans to go into place to implement the National Disaster Medical System.
Even with those steps, Hyson says, capacity could grow from 20-50 percent.
Hospitals say they want you to stay away from emergency rooms if it’s not a true emergency. Instead, they suggest you go to an urgent care clinic.
“They are available and offer a wide variety of resources, such as eye care, to taking care of lacerations, to burn care," Hyson explained. “Just try not to go to use emergency rooms if it’s truly not an emergency.”
The Health Collaborative says it’s too early to tell how hard a surge will hit the hospitals in the area, but proper social distancing and following the state’s stay-at-home home order can do a lot to prevent the surge from overwhelming the system.
