Job description for North Olmsted Police Department requires flexibility during these ‘unprecedented times’

Patrolman is taking the serve part of protect and serve very literally

Job description for North Olmsted Police Department requires flexibility during these ‘unprecedented times’
North Olmsted Patrolman makes stops with Meals on Wheels for the elderly. (Source: submitted: North Olmsted Police)
By Michael Dakota | March 27, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 9:23 PM

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The social media page for the North Olmsted Police Department recognized Patrolman Jim Carbone on Friday for his efforts during what they called “unprecedented times.”

Patrolman Jim Carbone has been has been assisting Meals on Wheels and delivering some meals after orders for many residents to shelter in place.

The Facebook post thanks Patrolman Carbone for “assisting these wonderful residents!”

Obviously Carbone is taking the serve part of protect and serve very literally.

These are difficult, unprecedented times for everyone, especially the elderly. The North Olmsted Police Department has...

Posted by North Olmsted Police Department on Friday, March 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.