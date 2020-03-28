Job description for North Olmsted Police Department requires flexibility during these ‘unprecedented times’

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The social media page for the North Olmsted Police Department recognized Patrolman Jim Carbone on Friday for his efforts during what they called “unprecedented times.”
Patrolman Jim Carbone has been has been assisting Meals on Wheels and delivering some meals after orders for many residents to shelter in place.
The Facebook post thanks Patrolman Carbone for “assisting these wonderful residents!”
Obviously Carbone is taking the serve part of protect and serve very literally.
