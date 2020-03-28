KSP arrest woman in connection with fatal 2019 collision

Troopers say on March 13, shortly after 9 p.m., Mills was driving east toward New Castle when her blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Kia Sorrento head-on. Mills also had three children with her in the car. The Kia was driven by Kimberly Melton. Melton also had three children in the car with her, one of whom was 14-year-old Melton.