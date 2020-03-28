KSP arrest woman in connection with fatal 2019 collision

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Kentucky State Police arrested a 34-year-old woman in connection with a fatal accident that killed a 14-year-old boy in Kentucky.
Troopers arrested Heather Lynn Mills of Campbellsburg in connection to the murder of Colston Melton of Pendleton.
Troopers say on March 13, shortly after 9 p.m., Mills was driving east toward New Castle when her blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Kia Sorrento head-on. Mills also had three children with her in the car. The Kia was driven by Kimberly Melton. Melton also had three children in the car with her, one of whom was 14-year-old Melton.
The remaining individuals from both vehicles were treated for various injuries.
Mills was charged March 3 with driving under the influence in connection to the crash, said troopers.
She faces a murder charge and five counts of assault, said troopers.
Troopers say during the time of her arrest, they found drugs and paraphernalia. This led to additional charges of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a minor. Mills’ husband, James Mills, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
