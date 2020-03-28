Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky reports 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has reported three more deaths related to the new coronavirus in Kentucky. The governor said Friday that Kentucky had its largest single-day increase in cases since the global pandemic hit. He says the 54 new cases were up slightly from the previous days. Beshear says the latest virus-connected deaths involved a 75-year-old woman in Fayette County, a 77-year-old man in Hopkins County and a 73-year-old woman in Jefferson County. He says it's the first time Kentucky reported multiple deaths in one day from the virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-ABORTION
Kentucky AG: Abortions should cease during virus pandemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general says abortions should cease as part of the governor's order halting elective medical procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron made the request Friday to the state's acting health and family services secretary. Cameron is asking the official to certify that abortion providers are violating the ban by continuing to perform abortions. Cameron says such certification would “trigger action” by his office to stop elective procedures during the pandemic. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky says Cameron is trying to take advantage of a public health crisis to push an anti-abortion agenda.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASSIE
GOP's Massie outrages House, Trump by seeking to stall vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has united Democrat and Republicans in Congress and even President Donald Trump. He did it by pushing to force a roll call vote on a sweeping $2.2 trillion coronavirus package. Massie was the only member of Congress willing to stall, if not block, the historic legislation. His efforts failed, but Massie's actions forced hundreds of lawmakers to return to the Capitol for a possible roll call. The move potentially exposed them to the coronavirus and contradicted the wishes of public health experts. Trump called Massie a “third-rate Grandstander" and urged GOP leaders to "throw Massie out of Republican Party!''
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL STAFF FURLOUGH
Hospital system furloughs 500 workers amid financial strain
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — One of largest hospital system in eastern Kentucky will furlough about 500 employees because of sharp revenue decreases amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Appalachian Regional Healthcare announced the layoffs Friday. ARH is headquartered in Lexington and operates 13 hospitals in Eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. ARH officials said the system has seen a 30% drop in revenue amid the decline of patients not associated with COVID-19. Officials said staff will be recalled when a normal patient volume returns. Other staff members will be reassigned to areas directly involved in the COVID-19 response. It was unclear how long furloughs will last.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee gov expects 'significant' unemployment pay boost
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he expects a “significant increase” to unemployment payout amounts for people out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic because of congressional legislation. Lee told reporters Friday he doesn't know the exact increase yet. He said Tennessee can expect $2 billion to $3 billion under the federal COVID-19 legislation, including the unemployment boost. Tennessee's maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $275 before deduction of federal taxes. Tennessee had 39,096 new unemployment claims during the week that ended Saturday. There were 2,702 during the week ending March 14. The state on Friday confirmed more than 1,200 cases of COVID-19, including six deaths.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONGRESS
Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes
WASHINGTON (AP) — A financial rescue bill signed by President Donald Trump worth an unprecedented $2.2 trillion will support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic. As he signed the bill Friday, Trump declared it “will deliver urgently needed relief.” He thanked members of both parties for putting Americans “first” with the rapid bipartisan action. The House passed the legislation earlier Friday by voice vote. The legislation will speed government payments of $1,200 to most Americans and increase jobless benefits for millions of people thrown out of work. Businesses big and small will get loans, grants and tax breaks.