Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day - Isolated Severe Thunderstorms Possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY but Saturday’s forecast is not a washout, in fact most of the day will be dry, warm and great for outdoor activities. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s, the warmest since October 3rd, and it will be humid. Despite favorable conditions for thunderstorm development only isolated storms are in the forecast. Any storm that pops up could be strong to severe.