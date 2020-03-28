Scam Alert: Beware of ‘mandatory’ coronavirus test texts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Better Business Bureau says it’s received many reports of phony text messages claiming to be from a government agency that say you must take a “mandatory online COVID-19 test".
The BBB says this is how the scam works:
- You get a text message that looks like it comes from the federal government
- Current reports say that scammers are impersonating the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but they are unlikely to stop there
- The text says you must take a “mandatory online COVID-19 test” and has a link to a website. There is no online test for coronavirus.
Tips to spot a COVID-19 text scam from the BBB:
- Government agencies do not typically communicate via text messages.
- Ignore instructions to text “STOP” or “NO” to prevent future texts. This is a common ploy by scammers to confirm they have reached a real, active phone number.
- If you think your text message is real, be sure it’s directing to a web address like “agency.gov” or “agency.ca,” not “agency.otherwebsite.com.”
- Check for look-alikes. Be sure to do your research and see if a government agency or organization actually exists. Find contact info on your own and call them to be sure the person you’ve heard from is legitimate.
There are also reports, the BBB says, of texts telling people to complete the census or fill out an online application to receive their stimulus check.
No matter what the message says, you should not click on the link.
The BBB says these texts are phishing for personal information. They can also download malware to your device which opens you up to risk for identity theft.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.