Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 8PM - the main threat is large hail although a few damaging wind gusts are possible.
A cold front will approach late tonight with yet another threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. The greatest threat of severe thunderstorms is after midnight and until about 6 AM.
By 2 AM the western counties of the FOX19 NOW viewing area may be seeing some severe storm activity and it will push eastward across the viewing area.
Most of Cincinnati metro will see a peak in thunderstorm activity between 3 am and 6 AM.
Behind the cold front a cooler and drier air mass will arrive. High temps Sunday will only manage low to mid 60′s under partly cloudy skies.
Monday looks dry, with rain back in the forecast Tuesday afternoon.
