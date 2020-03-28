Severely neglected dog dies; Butler Co. sheriff still trying to find owner

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Oho (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted a sad update on its Facebook page Friday.
A severely neglected pit bull/Labrador mix found Thursday in the 2600 block of Hamilton-Richmond Road has died.
“It is with great sorrow to inform you that the neglected canine we posted yesterday has passed away,” the sheriff’s department wrote in its post.
The dog did not have an identifying chip, tags or a collar.
Anyone with information about the dog or its owner is asked to contact Butler County Dog Warden Jamie Hearlihy: 513-887-7297, ext. 6.
“We ask anyone who may recognize this canine to come forward,” said Sheriff Richard Jones. “We will work diligently to seek who is responsible for this abuse and hold them accountable.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.