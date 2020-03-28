Truck drivers facing new challenges during pandemic: ‘We have to be out here’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some of the COVID-19 pandemic’s most essential workers are having a hard time with the most basic things, like finding food or a clean restroom.
“We’re exposed. There’s no social distancing,” John Drury, a truck driver, told FOX19 NOW Friday. “We’re in cages, almost.”
Drury says he has been a truck driver for nearly 20 years. He mostly drives in the Tri-State area.
“We can’t stay home,” he said. “We have to be out here."
Drury continued: “People, the customers, they need their food, they need their toilet paper, they need their hand sanitizer.”
But as essential as truck drivers have become, Drury says the daily experience of being one is not what it was just weeks prior. Available bathrooms, for example, have become difficult to find.
“They have signs on the doors saying ‘No bathroom available due to coronavirus,’” Drury said.
Some places have provided portable toilets, but “they’re really nasty,” he adds. “No one wants to use those.”
Bathrooms aren’t the only issue. Other truck drivers with whom FOX19 NOW spoke say previously reliable break rooms and showers are closed.
Many say finding food has been a problem.
“We obviously aren’t allowed places,” Drury said. "Today I had to literally stand in line to go through the drive-thru, which is embarrassing, but I have to do what I have to do to eat.
Still, despite the lack of resources, Drury says he feels a sense of pride being a truck driver right now.
“The nation and world are understanding how important the truck driver is,” Drury said. “The truck driver is an important part to making this world go round, making America go round.”
