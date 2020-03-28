VIDEO: Suspects break into smoke shop in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - I.M. Dazed Smoke Shop is currently closed due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders surrounding COVID-19. That didn’t stop it from being the target of a break-in.
Surveillance video shows four people make several attempts to shatter the shop’s front door window on Friday at 2:30 a.m. Eventually, with the help of a rock, they succeeded, then filed inside and scattered throughout the store.
The shop’s owners say their alarm company notified them of the break-in. When they arrived, they say several officers and a K-9 unit were already there.
“We walked in, and there was a lot more glass than we honestly imagined," Owner Isaac Shalash said. “Instead of the small window broken, it was the entire door. Four of our show cases were gone. Everything was out of it.”
Video shows the suspects break the cases using an unidentified object.
At one point, one of the suspects runs out of the store and another runs in.
They reportedly got away with around $1,000 of merchandise, including around 20 devices.
The suspects were inside for about four minutes with the alarm sounding all the while.
The owners also say they believe the suspects were seen around 1 a.m. that same morning, possibly scoping out the area before committing their crime.
“We haven’t hit peak on the coronavirus, so I can only see it getting worse, and that’s sad to say honestly," Owner Naeem Shalash said.
The owners spent a lot of their night at the shop cleaning up the glass and replacing what they could.
They say the theft was reported to Cincinnati police.
The owners also say there have been some other incidents they've heard about that have happened in the area recently, including other break-ins.
If you have any information that can help Cincinnati Police, call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
