ISP: All 6 victims in Switzerland Co. fire were siblings, youngest 10 years old

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - The six victims in Saturday’s Switzerland County fire were all siblings, according to Indiana State Police.
The fire destroyed a house in the the 9000 block of Lewis Drive. Police say it started shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday.
ISP identified the victims, five of whom are juveniles, Sunday afternoon:
- Paige A. M. Ridener, 25
- James S. Ridener, 15
- Jordan T. Ridener, 13
- Joshua A. Ridener, 12
- Emilee A. Ridener, 11
- Elizabeth G. Ridener, 10
The five youngest victims lived at the rural home, according to ISP, while Paige Ridener had only recently been staying here.
Police say one person survived the fire without injury, Joseph Buchheit, Paige’s the 33-year-old boyfriend.
Buchheit tried to reenter the home, according to ISP, but was unable due to the heavy fire and smoke.
The cause of the fire and the cause of the deaths has not been determined, ISP says, though it adds foul play is not suspected at this time.
An investigation by ISP, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Switzerland County Coroner’s Office is ongoing.
