2 children, 1 adult, 1 firefighter injured in Madisonville fire

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) -Two children, one adult, and one firefighter were injured after a fire occurred at an apartment building in Madisonville Saturday night, said District Fire Chief Nathaniel Cash.
Chief Cash says around 10 p.m. the Emergency Communications Center began to receive calls about a fire in the 6000 block of Sierra Street.
Callers stated that two people were trapped in a fire on the second floor of the apartment building.
They also reported that one person jumped from the second floor.
When firefighters arrived, they saw a large amount of fire coming from the second floor. The fire was out within minutes, said Chief Cash.
The two children and one adult were transported to area hospitals, said Chief Cash.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Two families who live the apartment building were displaced, said Chief Cash.
Cheif Cash says the estimated damage is $25,000.
Smoke smoke detectors were not found, said Cheif Cash.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.