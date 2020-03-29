Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is likely to see a surge of coronavirus cases in about two weeks that could peak at 10,000 per day. Gov. Mike DeWine says that is the latest projection from modeling done by the Cleveland Clinic. DeWine says that latest information suggests the cases won't peak until mid-May. He says it's critical that the state dramatically increase the number of hospital beds that are available. The governor also says this is why it's so important to stay home and stick to social distancing guidelines. On Friday, DeWine signed Ohio's first major legislative response to the pandemic.