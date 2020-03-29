Ohio gov. officials saddened by FDA’s decision to limit Battelle Labs’ PPE sterilized masks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Sunday that they are saddened by the FDA’s decision to only allow 10,000 sterilized PPE masks made per day by Columbus-based global research and development company, Battelle Labs.
Battelle Labs created machines that can sterilize up to 160,000 masks per day for healthcare workers to reuse. Gov. DeWine proposed to the FDA Saturday that all 160,000 masks get sterilized.
Gov. DeWine says the FDA's approval of only 10,000 masks, prevents Battelle from sending the machines to other states.
“The FDA’s decision to severely limit the use of this life-saving technology is nothing short of reckless,” said Governor DeWine. “Battelle’s innovative technology has the capability to protect healthcare professionals and first responders in Ohio and across the country, but in this time of crisis, the FDA has decided not to support those who are risking their lives to save others. This is a matter of life and death. I am not only disappointed by this development, but I’m also stunned that the FDA would decline to do all it can to protect this country’s frontline workers in this serious time of need.”
One machine would have been sent to New York City, one to Stony Brook, New York. Some machines would have been sent to the Washington state and the Washington D.C. metro area.
