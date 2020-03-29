Procession route finalized for Officer Kaia Grant’s funeral — view here

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The funeral for Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant will take place Sunday, March 29.
Police acknowledge concessions must be made amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the public is encouraged to show their support during the procession prior to the funeral by coming out and standing along the route.
If you do come out, you’re urged to practice social distancing.
“Much of the procession is along residential streets,” Springdale Police Officer Keenan Riordan said. “We encourage residents to step outside their homes along the route to support Officer Grant and her family in a safe and responsible manner.”
The procession will leave Spring Grove Cemetery at 9 a.m., then travel to Wyoming High School, of which Grant is a graduate, before passing the Springdale Police and Fire Departments.
The ceremony will be held at Vineyard Church in Springdale.
FOX19 NOW will be carrying coverage of the procession to the church from 9-11 a.m. across our digital platforms.
Per the family’s wishes, the funeral will be a private event open to family and police personnel only. No live stream will be provided.
Flowers can be delivered between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 28 at the Vineyard Church Chapel, 11340 Century Circle, Springdale, OH.
Full schedule:
8:00 AM
Marked police vehicles and Fire apparatus wishing to be in the procession should arrive at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, Main Location, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223 no later than 8:00 a.m. Cincinnati Police will coordinate staging of all vehicles, officers are advised to remain in their vehicles.
9:00 AM
Police procession will depart from Spring Grove Funeral Homes, Main Location, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. An exact procession route and map will be released. The procession will travel up State Route 4 and will make stops at Wyoming High School and Springdale Police and Fire Departments. It will then proceed northeast on Lawnview Avenue to east on Kemper Road to south on Century Boulevard to the Vineyard Church Chapel in Springdale, located at 11340 Century Cir East, Springdale.
The remainder of the service will be held at Vineyard Church Chapel.
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM
PRIVATE: Family only visitation.
11:00 AM – 12:15 PM
PRIVATE: Service held inside Vineyard Church Chapel. Reserved for family and Springdale police personnel only.
12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
PRIVATE: Visitation for Springdale police, fire, and elected officials.
1:30 PM – 2:00 PM
Ceremonial Honors for Officer Grant held outdoors on Vineyard property.
