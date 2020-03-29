Suspect shot, taken to hospital after altercation with deputy, sheriff says

HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A suspect is in the hospital after the sheriff’s office says a deputy had to use her during a “physical altercation” between the two.
Around 4 p.m. Saturday, a 911 caller reported that a man he didn’t know came to his home in the 3400 block of Sodom Road with a gun and threatened the caller’s father-in-law.
Before deputies could arrive the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect left the home
Less than 15 minutes after the 911 call, a deputy was able to find the suspect, who was still on Sodom Road.
According to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect came towards the deputy despite her orders for him to stop.
Once the suspect was close enough, the sheriff’s office says a “physical altercation ensued,” which caused the deputy to fire and hit the man with her gun.
The suspect was taken by AirCare to University Hospital where staff says he is in stable condition.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.