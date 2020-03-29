WATCH: Neighbors line the street to sing happy birthday to 7-year-old

KENTUCKY (FOX19) - Because of the coronavirus a 7-year-old boy in Kentucky wasn’t able to spend his birthday with friends, but his neighbors made sure one birthday tradition still went on.
Jack Dornbusch turned 7-years-old on Sunday.
Social distancing and stay-at-home orders sadly kept Jack from celebrating his big day with all of his family and friends.
So, to help Jack have a great day, all the neighbors came outside and lined the street to sing happy birthday to him.
Jack’s family says he was so happy he was almost in tears he was so happy.
