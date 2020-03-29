WATCH: Neighbors line the street to sing happy birthday to 7-year-old

WATCH: Neighbors line the street to sing happy birthday to 7-year-old
Jack turned 7-years-old on Sunday and his neighbors came outside to sing him happy birthday. (Source: Facebook: Katie Dornbusch)
By Jared Goffinet | March 29, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 7:55 PM

KENTUCKY (FOX19) - Because of the coronavirus a 7-year-old boy in Kentucky wasn’t able to spend his birthday with friends, but his neighbors made sure one birthday tradition still went on.

Jack Dornbusch turned 7-years-old on Sunday.

Social distancing and stay-at-home orders sadly kept Jack from celebrating his big day with all of his family and friends.

So, to help Jack have a great day, all the neighbors came outside and lined the street to sing happy birthday to him.

We asked our neighbors to join us in singing Happy Birthday to Jack. While we miss our friends and family like crazy, we sure feel blessed with neighbors like ours ❤️ #healthyathome #TeamKentucky #togetherKY

Posted by Katie Dornbusch on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Jack’s family says he was so happy he was almost in tears he was so happy.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.