Wind Advisory until 8pm

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A WIND ADVISORY continues until 8PM. Southwest winds will be in between 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Skies overnight will clear out and by morning temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40′s.
Monday looks dry with afternoon high temps into the upper 50′s under partly cloudy skies.
Showers chances return Tuesday, but it will be a cool day with temps in the upper 40′s.
In a change to the forecast, it now looks dry and pleasant from Wednesday through Friday, with high temps climbing into the low 60′s by Friday.
Rain chances return for the upcoming weekend.
