3 additional deaths in Indiana due to coronavirus
The Indiana State Department of Health announced Monday three additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus. (Source: WXIX)
By Natalya Daoud | March 30, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 10:48 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Three more people have died in Indiana from the novel coronavirus bringing the total number of deaths to 35, Indiana State Department of Health said Monday.

ISDH says 273 additional people have tested positive for the virus bringing the total to 1,786. The total number who have been tested for the virus is 11,658.

Marion County - which is where Indianapolis is located - has the most cases at 804. Hamilton County has 106, Lake County has 97, Madison County has 29, and Franklin County has 28.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov

