Cincinnati police trying to identify robbery suspect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are trying to track down two robbery suspects who assaulted the victim.
It happened around 9 p.m. on March 21 in the 800 block of Walnut Street, according to investigators.
Police say two men attacked the victim with some kind of pole while trying to steal whatever was in the victim’s pockets.
The victim was hurt and taken to the hospital.
Police described the suspects as:
- White male, about 33 years old, 6’03”, around 210 pounds, wearing a black coat and a blue sweatshirt
- White male, about 30 years old, 6’ tall, around 250 pounds, wearing a light-colored hoodie and brown cargo pants
If you have information please call police or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
