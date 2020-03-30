City of Cincinnati provides breakdown of COVID-19 cases by zip code

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati has provided a breakdown of its confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code for the first time.
City Health Commissioner Melba Moore provided the breakdown in a press briefing Monday, during which Mayor Cranley also announced a furlough affecting 1,700 city workers.
There are 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cincinnati, the latest a 33-year-old man who tested positive Monday, Moore said.
No one has died from the virus in the city so far, she added.
The zip code breakdown is as follows:
Zip code (Neighborhoods [some colloquial names included]) – Number of cases
45202 (Downtown, Over-The-Rhine, Mt. Adams, Pendleton) – 2
45204 (Riverside, Sedamsville, Lower Price Hill, Price Hill Incline District, South Fairmont) – 1
45206 (Walnut Hills, East Walnut Hills) – 3
45208 (Hyde Park, East Hyde Park, Obryonville, Mt. Lookout) – 3
45209 (Oakley) – 3
45211 (Westwood, Cheviot, Monfort Heights North) – 1
45213 (Pleasant Ridge, Kennedy Heights) – 3
45215 (Wyoming, Reading, Woodlawn) – 1
45219 (CUF, Mt. Auburn, Corryville, University Heights) – 2
45220 (Clifton) – 4
45223 (Northside, South Cumminsville) – 1
45224 (College Hill, North College Hill, Wintondale) – 2
45226 (East End, Columbia-Tusculum) – 1
45227 (Mariemont, Madisonville, Fairfax) – 1
45229 (Avondale, North Avondale) – 1
45230 (Mount Washington) – 1
45237 (Bond Hill, Golf Manor, Amberly, Brookwood, Roselawn) – 2
45238 (Delhi, Western Hills) – 2
Moore’s breakdown does not include all zip codes in the city. It also includes zip codes that are not in the city. Lastly, the numbers Moore provided add up to 34, not 37.
FOX19 NOW has reached out for comment about these issues and we await a response.
