Ohio’s absentee-ballot election is unconstitutional, new lawsuit claims

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The ACLU of Ohio and several other groups have filed suit against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to challenge the legality of changes made to the state’s primary election due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
H.B. 197, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine last week, extended absentee voting for the state’s March 17 primary election until April 28. It also got rid of in-person voting for the election except in special circumstances.
The extension is only for voters who have not yet cast a ballot in the election.
Steps for voting by absentee ballot under H.B. 197 can be found here. They require voters request an absentee ballot from their county board of elections.
The ACLU and its co-plaintiffs are suing on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, the Ohio A. Philip Randolph Institute and several Ohio voters.
According to their complaint, they are asking for judicial relief to prevent the state from “compounding the current public health crisis into a crisis for democracy in Ohio.”
The full complaint is embedded at the end of this article.
“Ohio has imposed a new set of rules for its 2020 primary election that will disenfranchise voters on a staggering scale as they contend with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the complaint reads.
The plaintiffs say H.B. 197 moves the primary but fails to move the voter registration deadline as well, leaving it February 18, or 70 days prior to the bill’s April 28 deadline for submitting an absentee ballot.
Moreover, according to the complaint, the bill imposes “a cumbersome multi-step, multi-mailing process that will be impossible for elections officials and voters to complete in the time left before the election concludes."
The plaintiffs say these and other changes could disproportionately affect certain groups of people, among them racial minorities.
The new rules are violations of the National Voter Registration Act, according to the plaintiffs, because they deny voters “an effective means to register and cast a ballot in the 2020 primary election.”
They also “deprive Ohioans of their fundamental right to vote,” a violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
The request for relief includes (inter alia):
- extending the voter registration deadline to 30 days prior to the election date;
- compelling county boards of elections to mail all registered voters a primary ballot with pre-paid return postage;
- allowing voters to cast their vote in-person by presenting an unmarked absentee ballot to their local board of elections;
- allowing for provisional ballots for those who cannot cast their absentee ballots by the postmark date for mail-in absentee ballots;
- setting a date for the 2020 primary election to conclude “that would allow election officials sufficient time to provide orderly notice to (voters);”
- and, requiring LaRose “to educate and inform” voters about the timeline and process for voting.
