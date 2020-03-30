Cleaning, disinfecting to avoid COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cleaning and disinfecting has become a top priority in many households as we try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
When cleaning your home, experts say you should think of it as a two-step process. Before grabbing that can or bottle of disinfectant spray, you should be wiping down any object or surface with soap and water to remove any germs.
According to the CDC, the coronavirus can live for hours to days on a variety surfaces such as copper, cardboard, plastic, and stainless steel. Wiping down the surface first and then disinfecting helps lower the risk of spreading the virus.
When cleaning and disinfecting your home, you need to focus on those frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs, counter tops, light switches, railings, and controllers.
While many office buildings and businesses are closed across the tri-state, cleaning services have remained busy getting requests from employers to clean and disinfect their buildings. Germs can collect quickly on elevator buttons, key boards, desks, and printers.
“I mean you just don’t realize how much human interaction you have, especially in big buildings like Cincinnati has and other office buildings. It’s challenging, but we are up for the task,”said Charlie Ramshaw, the owner of the cleaning service RamClean.
If you at home have any questions or want more information about CDC guidelines when it comes to cleaning you home, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cleaning-disinfection.html.
