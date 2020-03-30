Girl Scouts calls on local businesses to buy nearly 50K surplus boxes of cookies

“Our Girl Scout Troops actually came up with the idea to drive a call to action to the Kentucky business community to buy cookies to thank employees and help support all the local social service agencies”, Haleigh McGraw, Communications Director, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road said in a news release. “Our hope is that the business community will step up and buy all of our surplus inventory so that we can continue to serve our 8,000 K-12 girl members throughout Central, Eastern and Northern Kentucky."