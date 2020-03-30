Girl Scouts calls on local businesses to buy nearly 50K surplus boxes of cookies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road is asking for local businesses to buy their nearly 50,000 surplus boxes of cookies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Because GSKWR Girl Scouts must sell cookies door-to-door and at public gathering places, the impact of actions around COVID-19 have halted all direct cookie sales.
The warehouse locations throughout the state of Kentucky are housing the 3,900 cases, or 46,800 boxes, of surplus cookies that must be sold.
Companies throughout Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati are being urged to purchase cases of cookies to support front-line workers in healthcare, restaurant businesses, manufacturing, distribution and any other essential businesses or organizations that continue to work during the COVID-19 crisis, or to donate to food banks or senior facilities to support vulnerable populations.
“Our Girl Scout Troops actually came up with the idea to drive a call to action to the Kentucky business community to buy cookies to thank employees and help support all the local social service agencies”, Haleigh McGraw, Communications Director, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road said in a news release. “Our hope is that the business community will step up and buy all of our surplus inventory so that we can continue to serve our 8,000 K-12 girl members throughout Central, Eastern and Northern Kentucky."
To purchase cases of cookies with a $ 250 minimum, go to their website or, contact Tammy Durham, Director of Grants and Community Partnerships at tdurham@gswrc.org.
