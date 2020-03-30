Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Rachel Folden was in the middle of her first spring training with the Chicago Cubs when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the team schedule. She was hired as Chicago's lead hitting lab tech and the fourth coach for rookie-level Mesa. She says the players have been treating her just like any other coach. Folden is one of a handful of women who were hired for coaching jobs over the winter. Major League Baseball is hoping it's a sign that some of its diversity programs are working. Baseball's increasing reliance on technology also is creating more opportunities for women.