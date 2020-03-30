Indiana plans for surge of coronavirus patients

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Monday to remove regulatory barriers to help Indiana when the state experiences a surge of coronavirus patients.
The secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration says the state expects to see the peak surge of COVID-19 patients from mid-April through mid-May.
As of Monday, Indiana has 35 deaths and 1,786 confirmed coronavirus cases. Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, has the highest number of confirmed cases in the state with 804 people diagnosed.
To help the patients, Indiana hospitals will be increasing the critical care beds from 1,432 to 1,940.
Health officials say they have 1,777 ventilators for COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition. Their goal is to double that amount.
“We are working hard to focus and cohort patients with COVID-19 to help us with personal, PPE and other things to allow us to have the best care possible to Hoosiers,” Dr. Chris Weaver of Indiana University Health said.
Weaver also says that medical personnel are using anesthesia machines as ventilators for COVID-19 patients who have more severe cases.
The state also wants to increase the number of medical volunteers.
Gov. Holcomb says that Indiana has more than 5,300 medical volunteers and the state is still looking for more.
“This is reflective of who we are and if you’re contemplating pitching in, there’s room in the inn,” Holcomb said. “We need more people to step up to help. The more that do the faster we will all collectively get through this.”
The state will also reopen closed hospital facilities to provide additional space.
In addition, Gov. Holcomb sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to declare a disaster in Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.