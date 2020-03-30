Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

HOUSE FIRE-SIX DEAD
6 who died in Indiana house fire were siblings, police say
VEVAY, Ind. (AP) — Police say six people who died in a rural house fire in southern Indiana were siblings. The fire occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday in Switzerland County, along the Kentucky border. The cause remains under investigation. The victims were 25-year-old Paige Ridener and her five siblings who were 10 to 15 years old. Paige's boyfriend escaped the fire without injury. police say he tried to re-enter the house but was thwarted by smoke and flames.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana announces 1 more coronavirus death for a total of 32
Public health officials in Indiana say one more person has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 32. The Indiana State Department of Public Health updated its tally Sunday and announced 290 new cases. The total number of residents who've tested positive is 1,514. The highest number of new cases was reported in Marion County, which had 119. After that it was Lake County with 17 and Johnson County with 15. Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, said the peak of coronavirus illnesses is expected in mid- to late-April.
SEVERE WEATHER-INDIANA
Indiana reports damage after high winds, possible tornado
NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — High winds and a possible tornado have caused damage to homes in southwestern Indiana. Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder says one person was hospitalized for minor injuries. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings Saturday for portions of Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. The possible tornado touched down Saturday evening in Newburgh. The weather service has sent teams to the area to assess damage.
SEVERE WEATHER
Storms, tornadoes damage homes, businesses in Midwest, South
Officials say strong storms that brought tornadoes, high winds, hail and rain to parts of the Midwest and South caused extensive damage in some areas but no deaths. Tornadoes were spotted in Arkansas, Illinois and Iowa as thunderstorms swept through on Saturday. High winds and a possible tornado were also reported in Indiana. The National Weather Service said the tornadoes include one in Jonesboro, Arkansas, rated EF3 with winds up to 140 miles per hour. Among the places that were hit was a mall in Jonesboro and an apartment building in the northeastern Iowa community of Oelwein. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was to travel to Jonesboro Sunday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FOOD AID MAP
Online map can help Hoosiers find food assistance
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An interactive online statewide map can help Indiana residents seeking food assistance find what they need. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Friday it had developed the map in partnership with the state’s food banks, the Indy Hunger Network and the food bank group Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. The map shows two types of organizations, food pantries and meal sites. Food pantries are locations where Hoosiers can pick up groceries to prepare and use at their homes. Meal sites serve packed meals, ready to take home and eat.
INDIANA SCHOOLS-LEAD TESTING
New law mandates Indiana schools test for lead contamination
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drinking water fountains and taps at public and private schools in Indiana must be tested for lead contamination by 2023 under a new state law. Every school's drinking water equipment has to be tested by Jan. 1, 2023 and take action if results show lead at higher than 15 parts per billion. Lake County schools will have to test every two years. Officials will have to do something about the lead contamination if it exceeds that threshold. The state received a grant from the Indiana Finance Authority to cover the costs of testing.
