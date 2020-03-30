Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor presses for mask sterilization OK from feds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor says he expects federal regulators to soon clear the way for wide use of a Columbus-based lab's services to sterilize N95 masks. Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday it was reckless for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration not to have already increased from 10,000 the number of masks Battelle is authorized to sterilize every day. The private research laboratory says its process can refurbish a single mask up to 20 times before the mask has to be discarded. Ohio now has more than 1,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths. That's up by four deaths from the day before.
SEVERE WEATHER-OHIO
Severe weather spawns '100-year flood' in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say severe weather in Ohio has spawned what forecasters are calling a “100-year flood" in Cleveland and led to a number of water rescues. Cleveland firefighters say a man was rescued from the basement of an apartment building on the city's East Side. WOIO-TV reports that the man called 911 saying the water was up to his chest. One firefighter had a minor injury and 10 people were displaced. Cleveland police say emergency medical personnel took an officer and sergeant to a hospital Saturday night for treatment of exposure after they entered frigid water to aid civilians.
TRAIN HITS CAR
Driver uninjured after car on tracks gets crushed by train
ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a car stuck on railroad tracks in Ohio was crushed by a train, but the driver was able to escape without injury just before the crash. WOIO-TV reports that Elyria fire department officials say the car stopped on the tracks for an unknown reason on South Abbe Road at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say the car was totaled, but the driver was already out by the time crews arrived and didn't need medical treatment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Governor urges approval of company's mask sterilizing system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine urged the Federal Food and Drug Administration to approve a new system developed by Columbus-based private research lab Battelle. The system would allow Battelle to sterilize up to 160,000 surgical masks a day. DeWine also presented manufacturers with a top ten list of desperately needed equipment to be produced, including gowns, masks, and face shields. The state says more than 1,400 cases are confirmed, with 25 deaths as of Saturday. In Dayton, a plumber said stockpiling of toilet paper is causing problems as people without the product flush inappropriate items such as baby wipes.
FATAL DOG ATTACK-SETTLEMENT
$3.5 million settlement in Ohio woman's dog mauling death
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A report says a $3.5 million settlement has been reached in the case of a Dayton woman fatally mauled by her neighbor's dogs. Fifty-seven-year-old Klonda Richey died on Feb. 7, 2014 after the attack by two Cane Corso mastiffs. Police shot and killed both dogs when they attacked responding officers. The Dayton Daily News reports Richey's estate and attorneys will receive $3.5 million after Montgomery County Commissioners give final approval next week. The settlement ends a lawsuit brought against the county and its former dog warden. The dogs' owners were found guilty of two counts of failure to control the animals.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
DeWine: Ohio 2 weeks away from being slammed by virus surge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is likely to see a surge of coronavirus cases in about two weeks that could peak at 10,000 per day. Gov. Mike DeWine says that is the latest projection from modeling done by the Cleveland Clinic. DeWine says that latest information suggests the cases won't peak until mid-May. He says it's critical that the state dramatically increase the number of hospital beds that are available. The governor also says this is why it's so important to stay home and stick to social distancing guidelines. On Friday, DeWine signed Ohio's first major legislative response to the pandemic.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RESTAURANTS-ADAPT
Restaurants, trying to stay afloat, revamp menus, operations
CINCINNATI (AP) — With business sinking under coronavirus outbreak restrictions, restaurants are transforming operations and menus to try to stay afloat. For an Italian restaurant in New York City, that meant sending meals out for delivery for the first time, an effort it decided Friday to halt. A Cincinnati-based burger chain has gotten into the grocery business, and a Chicago fine-dining restaurant offers a carryout special dinner at a fraction of its usual dine-in meals. In an industry with historically tight profit margins, there is worry about the future. The National Restaurant Association is warning 5 million to 7 million jobs are in jeopardy.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO ELECTION
Ohio sets all-mail primary April 28; in-person voting off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has set a new mail-in primary for April 28 due to the coronavirus. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill containing the change Friday. Under the new scenario, the standard in-person primary is off and voters who haven't cast ballots yet must ask for an absentee ballot by mail or phone by noon on April 25. Ballots must be returned by April 27 if they're mailed or be deposited at a curbside dropbox on Election Day. Those voters with disabilities or those without home mailing addresses will be allowed to vote in person on April 28.
WIFE-MURDER CONVICTION
Ohio court upholds conviction of man accused in wife's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld a the murder conviction of a man accused of killing his ex-wife and leaving her body in the trunk of a running car. The Toledo Blade reports the court found in a 6-to-1 ruling Thursday that the evidence against Ronald Boaston remains overwhelming. The former Toledo resident is serving 15 years to life after he was accused of strangling 28-year-old Brandi Gonyer-Boaston in February 2014. The ruling determined that while the court erred by admitting some testimony without first providing a written report to the defense, the error does not affect the outcome of the trial.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-LORDSTOWN
Trump tells GM to make ventilators in Ohio plant it sold
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump wants General Motors to start making ventilators in its shuttered plant in Ohio or another one of its closed factories. But it turns out GM sold the Ohio assembly plant last year. Trump on Friday issued an order seeking to force the automaker to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act. In a tweet, Trump suggests reopening the factory in Lordstown, Ohio. GM, though, sold that plant to a company that wants to make electric vehicles. Experts say the U.S. is hundreds of thousands of breathing machines short of what it likely will need.