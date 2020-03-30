Longest-lived Cincinnati Zoo animal passes away at age 50

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Samantha, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s oldest mammal and matriarch of its gorillas, was humanely euthanized Sunday morning, zoo officials said.
Born at the zoo 50 years ago, she exceeded the life expectancy for her species by more than a decade and was in good health for most of her long life.
Zoo officials said recently it became apparent that age-related health issues were affecting her quality of life.
According to the zoo, Samantha was the 6th oldest of the more than 360 gorillas in North America.
“I have been privileged to be part of Samantha’s world for 35 of her 50 years,” Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of primates Ron Evans said in a news release. “She is an inspirational individual and a great example of why we work as hard as we do around here. She was our boss. The keepers who care for her are also inspirational and even during these challenging days, had laser focus on her wellbeing and went out of their way to see her final days through with expert care and deep compassion. They are my heroes. Right now, it is impossible to imagine that Samantha won’t be around anymore, but we are very lucky we have her amazing 50-year legacy to dwell on and celebrate.”
The zoo recently paid tribute to the grand old lady with a 50th birthday celebration.
The zoo says Samantha is a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, matriarch, role model, record-setter, and an inspirational ambassador.
The Cincinnati Zoo has been caring for gorillas since 1931 and says it has made significant contributions to gorilla populations in zoos across the country.
