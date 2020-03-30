Man pleads guilty in connection with child porn case police described as ‘worst they’ve ever seen’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County man pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in connection with a child rape and porn case.
William Bustillos III was accused of raping a 5-year-old boy in 2018, according to Lockland police.
Bustillos was indicted in Sept. 2019 on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, court records show.
“His apartment was basically set up as a sex room,” Lockland Police Sgt. Chris Lind said. “His bedroom included a bed with nets to mount cameras to record sex acts and a little satanic ritual set up with cameras satanic totems. He had dildos in the showers and these pictures of these kids in the shower with the dildos.”
Police say Bustillos confessed to raping the victim and was found to be in possession of child pornography and bestiality involving victims under the age of 5.
He was sentenced on March 24 to a mandatory 20 years in prison
Lockland police say that his friend, Joseph Lee Suder, supplied the boy to Bustillos.
Suder was initially charged with raping a 7-year-old child and taking sexually explicit pictures of the victim and two other children, 5 and 8, at Oakwood Apartments on Brooklyn Avenue, according to Milford police.
A Clermont County Grand Jury indicted Suder on 3 counts of rape, 3 counts of gross sexual imposition, 16 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 27 counts of pandering in obscenity involving a minor, one count of trafficking in persons, and one count of tampering with evidence.
He pleaded guilty in January to 10 counts of sexual acts involving children.
Suder is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1.
