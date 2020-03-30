Near normal and dry start to the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry start to the week and with just a few exceptions, mainly late Tuesday evening, we stay dry this week. Monday afternoon expect high temperatures into the upper 50′s under partly cloudy skies.
Showers chances return late Tuesday, but it will be a cool day with temperatures below normal in the upper 40′s.
In a change to the forecast, it now looks dry and pleasant from Wednesday through Friday, with high temps climbing into the low 60′s by Friday.
While a few showers may increase on Saturday the weekend right now does not look like a wash out, as of now.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.