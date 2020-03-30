NKY police department announces sudden loss of K9

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Florence Police Department says one of its K9 police dogs has passed away.
“It is with extreme heartbreak that we announce that we unexpectedly lost one of our canine brothers today, Det,” the department said late Sunday.
Det reportedly served the Florence community for seven years under his handler, Officer Josh Dalton.
“Officer Dalton and Det were more than handler and K9,” the department said, “they were both partners and family.”
Captain Greg Rehkamp says Det fell ill several days ago, then went in foresting and emergency surgery at Med Vet in Cincinnati.
Surgeons located “complications with Det’s digestive tract during surgery which couldn’t be remedied," Rehkamp explained.
The surgeons were forced to lay Det to rest Sunday.
“We are grateful to Det for all of his tireless work through the years, ensuring the safety of our officers and citizens every night,” the department said. "Det and Officer Dalton had many successful tracks, apprehensions, narcotic seizures and participated in numerous community outreach demonstrations.
"Please keep Officer Dalton and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this very tough time. Det will be deeply missed by all of us here and will be forever remembered."
