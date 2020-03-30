Not much rain this week, as temperatures start out cooler

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Staying dry and breezy Monday afternoon with a daytime high of 59 degrees.
Showers chances return late Tuesday, but it will be a cool day with temperatures below normal in the upper 40′s. The chance for rain Tuesday night is very small and not heavy.
In a change to the forecast, it now looks dry and pleasant from Wednesday through Friday, with high temps climbing into the low 60′s by Friday.
While a few showers may increase on Saturday the weekend right now does not look like a wash out, as of now.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.