Ohio AG seeks info on Portsmith attorney amid reports of sex trafficking investigation

Michael Mearan, Portsmouth attorney, gets in his SUV Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Him home/office, that sits across the street from the Scioto County Courthouse was raided but Portsmouth police, as well as state police. Attorney General Dave Yost was also on the scene. The raid, the also included his RV that sits behind his home was also raided. The search continued even as Mearan left the area. Mearan has long been rumored to be involved in a sex trafficking ring. The streets surrounding his home were blocked off to all traffic, as well as foot traffic. (Source: Liz Dufour/The Enquirer)