Ohio AG seeks info on Portsmith attorney amid reports of sex trafficking investigation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is turning to the public for help as it continues to investigate a Portsmith attorney and former elected official.
The AG’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is asking anyone “with information about suspicious activity involving Michael Mearan” to call 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or file a tip anonymously online
Last week, authorities served a search warrant on Mearan’s home, which he also uses as his office, in downtown Portsmith office, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.
It’s part of an ongoing investigation with Portsmith police after reports he is a key player in a sex trafficking ring, according our news partner at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The streets surrounding the home near the Scioto County Courthouse were blocked by police vehicles and flooded with police personnel.
Mearan was seen leaving his home in an SUV as investigators searched, the Enquirer reported. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also was seen there, with police.
Details about the case are not being released while it remains under investigation, and the search warrant is sealed.
Yost declined comment.
In late 2018, the Cincinnati Enquirer investigated rumors of Mearan being involved in the trafficking of women for sexual purposes and talked to women who claimed they were prostituted to officials in return for a number of things including money and reduced sentences in criminal cases.
BCI began investigating the case and reflects what was initially outlined in a sealed federal wiretap affidavit issued as part of a separate Drug Enforcement Administration investigation several years ago, according to the Enquirer.
That document, obtained by The Enquirer in early 2018, includes accounts of Mearan sending women to Florida and other states to have sex for money.
That investigation resulted in eight drug convictions, but Mearan was never charged.
Original Enquirer report: Trapped and trafficked: One town's dark secret
They also reported the Ohio Attorney General’s Office will lead the possible prosecution of those involved in the alleged operation.
Earlier this year, Yost announced his office would focus on stopping sex trafficking in and through Ohio.
