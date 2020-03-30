Red Bike shut down to slow spread of virus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The city directed Red Bike, Cincinnati’s bike share program, to shut down temporarily Sunday, according to a Red Bike spokesperson.
The move comes as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of COVID-19.
The spokesperson says Red Bike stations will be shut down overnight Sunday and will remain shuttered pending instructions from the city.
Red Bike is encouraging riders who need to find alternative transit to ride Metro and Tank buses, both of which are going fare-free during the crisis.
“We know that many people rely on Red Bike as their primary means of transportation, but we all have to do our part in these trying times. We must flatten the curve to slow the spread of this deadly virus and keep our friends and loved ones safe,” Red Bike Executive Director Jason Barron said. “We completely support the City in their efforts to manage this crisis and keep everyone safe and healthy.”
Barron says everyone at Red Bike will continue to be employed during the temporary shutdown.
As the program struggles with the financial impact of the shutdown, Barron hopes members will consider keeping their Red Bike membership active.
“Red Bike is all about community, and we embrace our small part to help our community stay healthy,” he said. “Meanwhile, we are going to stay home, sit back, and day-dream of a wonderful, healthy summer full of lots and lots of bike rides.”
