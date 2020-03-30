Second CPD officer with COVID-19 announced, third awaiting test results

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A second Cincinnati police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Police Chief Eliot Isaac.
CPD confirmed the first case Saturday, an officer at District 3 in Westwood who remains in good spirits at home, Isaac says.
The second case is also a District 3 officer. Isaac says the officer is self-quarantining at home since displaying symptoms and is also “in good spirits and recuperating from the symptoms.”
CPD is awaiting test results for a third District 3 officer who has been self-quarantining due to a “presumed COVID-19 illness,” Isaac said.
He continued: “The second positive test of one of our Officers is concerning and we are praying for their full recovery from COVID-19. This confirmed test should reaffirm for everyone in the community that this virus has serious implications for public safety. We are stressing more than ever for citizens to heed Governor DeWine’s Stay At Home order and we need everyone to do their part to keep our city safe and healthy.”
The District 3 facility was cleaned and sanitized after the first officer was identified, Isaac adds.
CPD announced the facility had reopened Sunday and will remain in operation.
Isaac says the department is working with public health officials on contact tracing the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.