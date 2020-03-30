Spring Grove Funeral Homes to livestream funerals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Sunday, Spring Grove Funeral Homes announced they will stream and record funeral services from their main chapel on Spring Grove Avenue.
The services will be free of charge.
The funeral home said this will allow families to have a small, private service while allowing extended family, friends, out of town guests and the community to be present virtually with private streaming on YouTube.
“Spring Grove Funeral Homes continue to be fully operating while practicing social distancing and following current government guidelines. We can offer arrangements over the phone and are holding visitations, services, burials and cremations allowing family only up to no more than 50 at a time,” Director of Funeral Operations Skip Phelps said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.