Taste of Cincinnati pushed to Independence Day weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Taste of Cincinnati has been pushed from Memorial Day weekend to Independence Day weekend, but festival-goers can have a virtual culinary experience of their own through the Virtual Taste of Cincinnati Friday through Saturday .
The Taste of Cincinnati will be coming back to Fifth Street July 3-5, but organizers are offering festival-goers to experience the Taste virtually.
Organizers say festival-goers can order food from participating restaurants and food trucks, cooking demos and recipes, beer makers will share their favorite beer and food pairings, musicians will be performing live.
Festival-goers will also have a chance to participate in a Virtual Eat and Run 5K. Runners can choose their route and post photos of themselves participating in it. Once they post the photo, they will need to use the hashtag #VirtualEatandRunCincy. Runners will also receive items such as 20 percent off registration for the July 5 Taste of Cincinnati Eat & Run 5K.
Virtual Taste of Cincinnati “Carry Out, Carry On Cincinnati” t-shirts are also available through a partnership with Cincy Shirts. Five dollars from the sale of each shirt will benefit the regional Cincinnati small business community.
Hours for the Virtual Taste of Cincinnati are 11 a.m.-8 p.m., each day.
