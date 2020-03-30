Taste of Cincinnati pushed to Independence Day weekend

The Taste of Cincinnati has been pushed to Independence Day weekend.
By Natalya Daoud | March 30, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 8:42 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Taste of Cincinnati has been pushed from Memorial Day weekend to Independence Day weekend, but festival-goers can have a virtual culinary experience of their own through the Virtual Taste of Cincinnati Friday through Saturday .

The Taste of Cincinnati will be coming back to Fifth Street July 3-5, but organizers are offering festival-goers to experience the Taste virtually.

Organizers say festival-goers can order food from participating restaurants and food trucks, cooking demos and recipes, beer makers will share their favorite beer and food pairings, musicians will be performing live.

Festival-goers will also have a chance to participate in a Virtual Eat and Run 5K. Runners can choose their route and post photos of themselves participating in it. Once they post the photo, they will need to use the hashtag #VirtualEatandRunCincy. Runners will also receive items such as 20 percent off registration for the July 5 Taste of Cincinnati Eat & Run 5K.

Virtual Taste of Cincinnati “Carry Out, Carry On Cincinnati” t-shirts are also available through a partnership with Cincy Shirts. Five dollars from the sale of each shirt will benefit the regional Cincinnati small business community.

Hours for the Virtual Taste of Cincinnati are 11 a.m.-8 p.m., each day.

