UC Health conducts in-person COVID-19 testing to inpatients

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Patients can now be tested for the novel coronavirus in person at the Precision Medicine Laboratory located at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, said, health officials.
Health officials say the test is a modification of the original exam developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for which an Emergency Use Authorization has been issued by the FDA.
“We are glad to be able to start in-house testing for our patients in order to improve time from test to results,” said George Smulian, MD, Ward E. Bullock Professor of Infectious Diseases and director of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Internal Medicine at the UC College of Medicine and a UC Health physician. ”Expedited access to results also allows us to conserve our personal protective equipment by allowing us to use these resources when people truly need it.”
Health officials say the testing will initially be limited to inpatients within UC Health hospitals. The test must be ordered by a physician providing care for a patient at one of these facilities.
They will be able to test via nasopharyngeal swab in viral transport media. The turnaround time for the results will be one to three days.
“Our pathology and laboratory medicine experts [Drs. Dillehay-McKillip, Hodges, and Powell] have been working tirelessly to equip the UC Health Precision Medicine Laboratory to provide this testing,” said Dani Zander, MD, chief of pathology and laboratory medicine for UC Health and MacKenzie Chair and Professor of Pathology at the UC College of Medicine.
In addition to the in-person testing, UC Health provides a drive-thru clinic by appointment only at the Clifton campus. Due to limited testing supplies, drive-thru testing is currently only available to healthcare workers and first responders.
